Tigers' Myles Jaye: Blasted for five runs in return to bullpen
Jaye tossed 1.2 innings in relief in Thursday's 12-1 loss to the Twins, surrendering five runs on four walks and three hits while striking out a batter.
Following a disastrous two-start run in which he yielded 13 runs (12 earned) over 5.1 innings, Jaye was banished to the bullpen Thursday with Jordan Zimmermann (neck) cleared to rejoin the rotation following a brief hiatus. Zimmermann labored through the start while lasting just four innings, but Jaye was even worse in relief, He routinely fell behind in the count, throwing first-pitch strikes to just five of the 12 batters he faced, with seven ultimately reaching base. The Tigers' lack of competent bullpen arms probably means that Jaye will make a few more appearances before the season concludes Oct. 1, but don't expect him to provide much in the way of fantasy value while he pitches mostly in lower-leverage spots.
