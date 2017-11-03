Jaye was placed on waivers by the Tigers on Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jaye spent the majority of his 2017 season with Triple-A Toledo, but he did receive a September callup, posting a 12.08 ERA over 12.2 innings (including two starts). The 25-year-old will open the 2018 season in the minors with his sights set on working his way back into the big-league bullpen.