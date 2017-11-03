Tigers' Myles Jaye: Placed on waivers
Jaye was placed on waivers by the Tigers on Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jaye spent the majority of his 2017 season with Triple-A Toledo, but he did receive a September callup, posting a 12.08 ERA over 12.2 innings (including two starts). The 25-year-old will open the 2018 season in the minors with his sights set on working his way back into the big-league bullpen.
