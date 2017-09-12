Tigers' Myles Jaye: Runs into buzz saw versus Indians
Jaye (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Indians. He struck out two.
Jaye allowed five runs on four hits and a walk in the third inning before yielding a two-run home run to Jose Ramirez in the fourth. He threw just 11 first-pitch strikes to 23 batters and became predictable as he pitched from behind. Jaye faced an extremely difficult task against the surging Cleveland lineup in his first start of the season, but he didn't pitch well in this audition. He should remain in the rotation after Artie Lewicki was shut down and appears set to start Saturday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...