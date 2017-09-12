Jaye (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Indians. He struck out two.

Jaye allowed five runs on four hits and a walk in the third inning before yielding a two-run home run to Jose Ramirez in the fourth. He threw just 11 first-pitch strikes to 23 batters and became predictable as he pitched from behind. Jaye faced an extremely difficult task against the surging Cleveland lineup in his first start of the season, but he didn't pitch well in this audition. He should remain in the rotation after Artie Lewicki was shut down and appears set to start Saturday against the White Sox.