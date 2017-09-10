Jaye will move into the rotation and start Monday against the Indians, George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press reports.

As anticipated, Jaye will enter the rotation in place of Artie Lewicki, who will likely be shut down for the season due to workload concerns after amassing 146 innings across three stops on the campaign. The 25-year-old Jaye has fared well in his two long-relief appearances with the Tigers this season, but his middling numbers in the minors (3.96 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 131.2 innings) won't make him an enticing streaming option against a red-hot Indians squad.