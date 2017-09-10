Tigers' Myles Jaye: Will start Monday vs. Indians
Jaye will move into the rotation and start Monday against the Indians, George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press reports.
As anticipated, Jaye will enter the rotation in place of Artie Lewicki, who will likely be shut down for the season due to workload concerns after amassing 146 innings across three stops on the campaign. The 25-year-old Jaye has fared well in his two long-relief appearances with the Tigers this season, but his middling numbers in the minors (3.96 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 131.2 innings) won't make him an enticing streaming option against a red-hot Indians squad.
More News
-
Tigers' Myles Jaye: Runs into buzz saw versus Indians•
-
Tigers' Myles Jaye: Could move into rotation next week•
-
Tigers' Myles Jaye: Picks up first MLB win Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Myles Jaye: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Myles Jaye: Optioned to minors•
-
Tigers' Myles Jaye: Added to 40-man roster Friday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...