Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Agrees to deal with Detroit

Castellanos agreed to a one-year, $9.95 million contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Castellanos belted 23 homers and drove in 89 runs while still managing to hit for average (.298) in 157 games for Detroit in 2018. As a result, he'll receive a significant $3.9 million raise in 2019.

