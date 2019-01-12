Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Agrees to deal with Detroit
Castellanos agreed to a one-year, $9.95 million contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Castellanos belted 23 homers and drove in 89 runs while still managing to hit for average (.298) in 157 games for Detroit in 2018. As a result, he'll receive a significant $3.9 million raise in 2019.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Pops home run in loss•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Adds to hot stretch with three hits•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two in loss to Royals•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts home run in win•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two more hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects three hits in loss to Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...