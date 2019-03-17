Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Back in action
Castellanos (hand) is in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Braves, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castellanos missed almost a week of action after being hit by a pitch on the hand last Sunday, but he was able to get some swings in Saturday, and is ready to get back in the lineup a day later. Castellanos will play right field and hit second in Sunday's contest.
