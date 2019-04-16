Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Back in starting nine
Castellanos (toe) will bat second and serve as the designated hitter Tuesday against Pittsburgh.
After sitting out all weekend with a right toe sprain, Castellanos has been cleared to return to game action, although he won't be required to play the field. Christin Stewart will remain in right field with Castellanos moving to the DH slot.
