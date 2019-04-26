Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Clubs first homer

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

Castellanos left the yard in the third inning to give Detroit a 3-2 lead, but Boston would rally in the bottom half of the inning and come away with a 7-3 victory. The 27-year-old went 2-for-12 at the dish during the Tigers' three-game series against the Red Sox and is now batting .259 over 22 games in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories