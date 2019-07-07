Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Collects 29th double
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.
Castellanos kicked off the scoring with an RBI double to left field in the first inning, but Boston would come away with a 6-3 victory. The 27-year-old has put together a solid first half, heading the All-Star break slashing .281/.339/.459 with eight homers and 32 RBI over 83 contests.
