Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Collects two extra-base hits
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple Friday against Toronto.
Castellanos secured Detroit's only two hits on the day in a 6-0 shutout. The 27-year-old outfielder is now 3-for-7 on the year with a walk and a strikeout over the first two contests of 2019.
