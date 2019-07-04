Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Comes up big in nightcap

Castellanos went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and three RBI in a 6-4 extra-innings loss to the White Sox in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The 27-year-old's performance helped give the Tigers a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the bullpen couldn't seal the deal, blowing leads in the seventh and 10th before finally giving the game away in the 12th. Castellanos now has a nine-game hit streak going -- he went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's matinee -- during which he's slashing .412/.500/.676 with two homers, four RBI and five runs.