Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Comes up big in nightcap
Castellanos went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and three RBI in a 6-4 extra-innings loss to the White Sox in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.
The 27-year-old's performance helped give the Tigers a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the bullpen couldn't seal the deal, blowing leads in the seventh and 10th before finally giving the game away in the 12th. Castellanos now has a nine-game hit streak going -- he went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's matinee -- during which he's slashing .412/.500/.676 with two homers, four RBI and five runs.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Lone bright spot in loss•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Registers 25th RBI•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Rattles off three hits•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Scores twice in win•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits 100th career home run•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Goes deep in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...