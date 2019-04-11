Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Day-to-day with toe sprain

Castellanos is considered day-to-day due to a sprained right big toe, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It doesn't appear that the injury, which forced Castellanos to be a late scratch Thursday, is expected to keep him out for long. John Hicks entered the lineup for him, starting at first base and pushing Niko Goodrum out to right field. The Tigers could use the same plan if Castellanos misses more time or could give a start to Dustin Peterson in the outfield.

