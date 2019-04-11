Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Day-to-day with toe sprain
Castellanos is considered day-to-day due to a sprained right big toe, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It doesn't appear that the injury, which forced Castellanos to be a late scratch Thursday, is expected to keep him out for long. John Hicks entered the lineup for him, starting at first base and pushing Niko Goodrum out to right field. The Tigers could use the same plan if Castellanos misses more time or could give a start to Dustin Peterson in the outfield.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Has three hits in win•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hit streak snapped Monday•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Collects two extra-base hits•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Back in action•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Gets in swings Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.