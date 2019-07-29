Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Expected back Monday
Castellanos (abdomen) stated that he expects to play Monday against the Angels, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Castellanos was unable to go Sunday due to abdominal tightness, but he should be back in the starting nine for the series opener. Expect Detroit to provide an update on 27-year-old outfielder closer to first pitch.
