Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Extends hitting streak
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 4-3 loss against the Mets on Sunday.
With the two hits, Castellanos extended his hitting streak to seven games. During that stretch, he is batting .367 (11-for-30) with two home runs and seven RBI. That's brought his average up to .267, but Castellanos has been disappointing in the power department. He has just four homers, 17 RBI and a .436 slugging percentage. Castellanos also has 28 runs and a steal in 195 at-bats this season.
