Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Gets in swings Saturday
Castellanos (hand) remains out of the Tigers' lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates but was able to take swings in the batting cage prior to the contest, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Additionally, Castellanos relayed to reporters that the additional tests he required on his left hand returned negative, confirming that he's merely dealing with a bruise rather than any structural damage. The Tigers are viewing Castellanos as day to day and don't seem to be concerned about his availability for Opening Day.
