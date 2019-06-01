Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Goes deep in win
Castellanos went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-2 win over the Braves.
Castellanos took Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz deep in the fifth inning with a runner on for his sixth home run of the season. The 27-year-old's counting stats have been mediocre to date, as he now has 22 RBI and 32 runs scored to go along with the six home runs through 52 games. He had 23 home runs, 89 RBI and 88 runs scored in 157 games last year, so he'll need to get going in the home run and RBI categories to match his 2018 totals.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Stays hot at plate•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Extends hitting streak•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Has three hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Ties season high in hits•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Posts two-hit game•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Scores twice in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...