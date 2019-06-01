Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Goes deep in win

Castellanos went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-2 win over the Braves.

Castellanos took Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz deep in the fifth inning with a runner on for his sixth home run of the season. The 27-year-old's counting stats have been mediocre to date, as he now has 22 RBI and 32 runs scored to go along with the six home runs through 52 games. He had 23 home runs, 89 RBI and 88 runs scored in 157 games last year, so he'll need to get going in the home run and RBI categories to match his 2018 totals.

