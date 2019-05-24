Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Has three hits in loss

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins.

This game was emblematic of Detroit's offensive struggles outside of Castellanos, as the outfielder produced no counting stats despite the three hits. Castellanos is talented enough to post strong numbers no matter who is around him in the lineup, but the lack of support will certainly continue to hamper his output somewhat.

