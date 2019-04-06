Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Has three hits in win
Castellanos went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Royals.
Castellanos hadn't recorded a hit in either of his last two games, but he made up for that with a solid effort on Saturday. The 27-year-old raised his average from .241 to .294 with the three hits, and fantasy owners can expect more good production moving forward.
