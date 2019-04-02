Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hit streak snapped Monday

Castellanos went 0-for-2 with two walks in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

Castellanos saw his four-game hitting streak to begin the season snapped, and he has just one RBI as the Tigers have scored a total of seven runs through five games. The 27-year-old should get going, though his overall production could be hampered somewhat due to the lack of protection around him in the lineup.

