Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hit streak snapped Monday
Castellanos went 0-for-2 with two walks in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.
Castellanos saw his four-game hitting streak to begin the season snapped, and he has just one RBI as the Tigers have scored a total of seven runs through five games. The 27-year-old should get going, though his overall production could be hampered somewhat due to the lack of protection around him in the lineup.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Collects two extra-base hits•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Back in action•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Gets in swings Saturday•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Not ready to return•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Out until weekend•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Pulled from lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...