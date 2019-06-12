Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits 100th career home run

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

Castellanos took Kansas City starter Jakob Junis deep in the first inning, giving the 27-year-old outfielder his 100th career home run in 798 games at the MLB level. Perhaps this blast will get Castellanos going, as it was his first home run in June and just his seventh this season after hitting 23 in 2018 and 26 in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories