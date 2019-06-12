Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits 100th career home run
Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.
Castellanos took Kansas City starter Jakob Junis deep in the first inning, giving the 27-year-old outfielder his 100th career home run in 798 games at the MLB level. Perhaps this blast will get Castellanos going, as it was his first home run in June and just his seventh this season after hitting 23 in 2018 and 26 in 2017.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Goes deep in win•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Stays hot at plate•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Extends hitting streak•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Has three hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Ties season high in hits•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Posts two-hit game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...