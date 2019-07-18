Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits 10th home run
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Indians.
The home run was just the 10th of the season for Castellanos, who is on pace to fall short of 20 long balls for the first time since hitting 18 in 110 games in 2016. The 27-year-old has at least maintained a solid .283 batting average, but the dip in power has certainly been disappointing for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Collects 29th double•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Comes up big in nightcap•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Lone bright spot in loss•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Registers 25th RBI•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Rattles off three hits•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Scores twice in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...