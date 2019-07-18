Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits 10th home run

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Indians.

The home run was just the 10th of the season for Castellanos, who is on pace to fall short of 20 long balls for the first time since hitting 18 in 110 games in 2016. The 27-year-old has at least maintained a solid .283 batting average, but the dip in power has certainly been disappointing for fantasy owners.