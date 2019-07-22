Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Homers in three-hit day
Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Sunday in the Tigers' 4-3 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings.
Castellanos' walkoff home run -- his 10th of the season -- snapped a six-game losing streak for the 30-65 Tigers, who still sit in the American League Central basement. Given his team's status as a non-contender as the July 31 trade deadline approaches, Castellanos is a prime candidate to get dealt if there proves to be an active market for his services. With a .319/.356/.565 slash line in July, Castellanos is doing his best lately to boost his value to potential suitors.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits 10th home run•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Collects 29th double•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Comes up big in nightcap•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Lone bright spot in loss•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Registers 25th RBI•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Rattles off three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...