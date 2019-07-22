Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Homers in three-hit day

Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Sunday in the Tigers' 4-3 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings.

Castellanos' walkoff home run -- his 10th of the season -- snapped a six-game losing streak for the 30-65 Tigers, who still sit in the American League Central basement. Given his team's status as a non-contender as the July 31 trade deadline approaches, Castellanos is a prime candidate to get dealt if there proves to be an active market for his services. With a .319/.356/.565 slash line in July, Castellanos is doing his best lately to boost his value to potential suitors.