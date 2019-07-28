Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Late scratch Sunday
Castellanos was scratched from Sunday's game at Seattle with abdominal tightness, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Castellanos is 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts in his last four games, but it's unclear how long he's been battling the injury. The Tigers labeled his removal from the lineup as precautionary, but it's certainly poor timing with the team rumored to be trading the 27-year-old and the trade deadline only a couple days away.
