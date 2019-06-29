Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Lone bright spot in loss

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals.

He took Adrian Sanchez deep in the fifth inning, just the second homer in June for Castellanos. The 27-year-old has hit safely in five straight games and 11 of the last 12, though, and his .298/.392/.452 slash line on the month is a step up from his overall performance this season. It's been a disappointing campaign so far for Castellanos, but a big second half would wipe that all away.

More News
Our Latest Stories