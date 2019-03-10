Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Nursing hand injury
Castellanos had X-rays on his left hand come back negative Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castellanos was hit on the left hand by a pitch Sunday and is expected to sit out the next two games. The 27-year-old isn't expected to face any longer-term issues and figures to return to action following Wednesday's off day.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Agrees to deal with Detroit•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Pops home run in loss•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Adds to hot stretch with three hits•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two in loss to Royals•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts home run in win•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two more hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...