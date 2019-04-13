Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Out all weekend
Castellanos (toe) won't play Saturday or Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Castellanos was scratched Thursday with a sprained right big toe and will wind up getting at least five days off to recover, as the Tigers have an off day coming up Monday. He could return Tuesday as the Tigers host the Pirates.
