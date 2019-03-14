Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Out until weekend
Castellanos (hand) hopes to return to the lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
He took light batting practice Thursday but his bruised left hand was still a little sore, so he'll sit Friday as well. As long as he is able to return fairly soon, he should be good to go for Opening Day.
