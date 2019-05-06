Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Posts two-hit game
Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Royals.
Castellanos extended his hitting streak to nine games with his two singles on Sunday. The outfielder has settled in comfortably as the No. 2 hitter in Detroit's lineup. Usual No. 3 hitter Miguel Cabrera doesn't provide the production he once did, but Castellanos should still have his share of run-scoring and run-producing opportunities moving forward.
