Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Pulled from lineup

Castellanos (hand) was scratched from the Tigers' lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Castellanos had been in line to make his first start since Sunday, but the Tigers opted to give him another day to recover from the bruised left hand. If he takes batting practice with no complications Friday, he could rejoin the starting nine for the Tigers' game later that day versus the Rays.