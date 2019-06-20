Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Rattles off three hits

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to five games, though this was his first multi-hit effort during the stretch. The 27-year-old is now slashing .268/.326/.452, which is a bit behind his .298/.354/.500 line from last season.

