Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Rattles off three hits
Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Pirates.
Castellanos extended his hitting streak to five games, though this was his first multi-hit effort during the stretch. The 27-year-old is now slashing .268/.326/.452, which is a bit behind his .298/.354/.500 line from last season.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Scores twice in win•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits 100th career home run•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Goes deep in win•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Stays hot at plate•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Extends hitting streak•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Has three hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...