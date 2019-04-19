Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Records three hits
Castellanos went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-7 win over the White Sox.
Playing in his third game since returning from a toe injury, Castellanos put together a strong performance from the No. 2 spot in the lineup. The 27-year-old now has his batting average up to .279, though he's still looking for his first home run of the season after popping 23 a year ago.
