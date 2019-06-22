Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Registers 25th RBI

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Friday night against the Indians.

Castellanos tied the ballgame in the third inning with a double to left field, but the Indians would ultimately pull away for a 7-6 victory. The 27-year-old outfielder has collected three extra-base hits over his last three contests, putting him at 24 doubles through 69 games this year.