Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Remains out Saturday

Castellanos (toe) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He was a late scratch from Thursday's lineup with a sprained right big toe, and Friday's off day was not enough for him to get right for this weekend's series. Castellanos should be considered day-to-day for now. Dustin Peterson will start in right field, hitting sixth.

