Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Remains out Saturday
Castellanos (toe) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
He was a late scratch from Thursday's lineup with a sprained right big toe, and Friday's off day was not enough for him to get right for this weekend's series. Castellanos should be considered day-to-day for now. Dustin Peterson will start in right field, hitting sixth.
More News
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Day-to-day with toe sprain•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Has three hits in win•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hit streak snapped Monday•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Collects two extra-base hits•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Back in action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...