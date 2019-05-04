Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Scores twice in win

Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Castellanos was effective in the win, though he's yet to really break out this season. He has just two home runs and eight RBI through 26 games, and his .271/.331/.439 slash line is down across the board from last season. The 27-year-old is limited somewhat by the lack of offensive talent around him in the Tigers' lineup, but he's still shown the ability to produce solid counting stats the past few seasons.