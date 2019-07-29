Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Starting in right field
Castellanos (abdomen) is starting in right field and batting fourth Monday against the Angels.
Castellanos missed Sunday's clash due to abdominal tightness, though he'll be back in action for Monday's series opener. He's just 1-for-16 at the dish over his last four contests.
