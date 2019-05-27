Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Stays hot at plate

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to seven games, and he has four multi-hit performances during the stretch. The 27-year-old is now batting .274 this season with a .781 OPS and 19 RBIs through 49 games.

