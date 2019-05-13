Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Ties season high in hits

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI on Sunday in the Tigers' 5-3 win over the Twins.

Castellanos staked the Tigers to an early lead with a two-run blast to the second deck of Target Field in the top of the first. He didn't let up thereafter, adding a base knock and two-bagger to his ledger to give him his second three-hit performance of the season. Though he only has three long balls to his name this season, Castellanos has had the disadvantage of playing many of his early games in cooler spring climates and should see his flyballs travel further as the weather warms around the Midwest.