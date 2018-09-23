Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Adds to hot stretch with three hits

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Saturday's victory over the Royals.

The 26-year-old has peppered opposing pitching in the past six games, delivering a 13-for-23 run (.565 average). Castellanos now boasts career-best paces in all three pieces of his .303/.360/.507 triple slash, accompanied by 22 homers, 85 RBI, 82 runs scored and an impressive .366 wOBA. He projects to help anchor the heart/middle of this Tigers order for the next few years, especially with Victor Martinez appearing to have retired after Saturday's game.