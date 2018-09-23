Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Adds to hot stretch with three hits
Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Saturday's victory over the Royals.
The 26-year-old has peppered opposing pitching in the past six games, delivering a 13-for-23 run (.565 average). Castellanos now boasts career-best paces in all three pieces of his .303/.360/.507 triple slash, accompanied by 22 homers, 85 RBI, 82 runs scored and an impressive .366 wOBA. He projects to help anchor the heart/middle of this Tigers order for the next few years, especially with Victor Martinez appearing to have retired after Saturday's game.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two in loss to Royals•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts home run in win•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two more hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects three hits in loss to Twins•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts two-run home run•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two more hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...