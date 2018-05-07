Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Back in action Monday

Castellanos (illness) is batting third and starting in right field Monday against the Rangers.

Castellanos missed Sunday's contest with the flu, but it seems like the day off was all he needed to get back to 100 percent. He'll resume his normal spot in the order, looking to build off the .856 OPS he holds in 132 at-bats this season.

