Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Back in action Tuesday
Castellanos (finger) is starting in right field and hitting third Tuesday against the Indians.
Castellanos is back in the starting lineup after missing the previous two games with a bruised finger. The 26-year-old will look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the minor injury, as he was hitting an impressive .382/.462/.647 through 10 games this month. He'll face Josh Tomlin in his return to action.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Remains out Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out Sunday, considered day-to-day•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: X-rays come back clean•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Exits after HBP•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns to Friday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Wasn't available off bench•
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.