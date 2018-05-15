Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Back in action Tuesday

Castellanos (finger) is starting in right field and hitting third Tuesday against the Indians.

Castellanos is back in the starting lineup after missing the previous two games with a bruised finger. The 26-year-old will look to pick up where he left off prior to suffering the minor injury, as he was hitting an impressive .382/.462/.647 through 10 games this month. He'll face Josh Tomlin in his return to action.

