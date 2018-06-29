Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Belts homer Thursday
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the A's.
Castellanos has been on a tear of late. In his last eight games, he's gone 10-for-29 (.344) with two home runs, four doubles, and six RBI. He's firmly locked into the No.3 spot in the Tigers' order and is one of the few bright spots in Detroit's lineup.
