Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts grand slam Sunday

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Castellanos' home run, his second in as many days and 13th of the season, broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning and helped the Tigers snap an 11-game losing streak. The 26-year-old has easily been Detroit's best offensive performer this season, as he's now batting .310 with an .881 OPS and 53 RBI.

