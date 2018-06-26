Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts three-run home run Monday
Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Athletics.
Castellanos put the Tigers up 4-1 with his 10th home run of the season in the bottom of seventh inning, but Detroit's bullpen squandered away the lead in the final two innings. Even if he was denied being the hero in this one, Castellanos is still having a strong season, as he's batting .304 with an .846 OPS to go along with his 10 home runs and 44 RBI.
