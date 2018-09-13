Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts two-run home run

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Astros.

The blast, which came in the seventh inning against Houston reliever Josh James, put Castellanos at 21 this season to go along with 81 RBI. While the 26-year-old likely won't match last year's 26 home runs and 101 RBI, it's still been a solid 2018 campaign.

