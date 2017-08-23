Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Clears fence twice in losing cause

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and three RBI against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, he was essentially alone in producing offense for the Tigers, who suffered a 13-4 rout. Castellanos has now matched last season's career-high 18 homers, though it took him 11 extra games and his average is lingering at an unhelpful .248. That said, he's managed to hit .354 over his last 13 games, though these homers were his first since Aug. 6; in fact, over a 30-game span preceding Tuesday's explosion, Castellanos managed just two long balls.