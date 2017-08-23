Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Clears fence twice in losing cause
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers and three RBI against the Yankees on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, he was essentially alone in producing offense for the Tigers, who suffered a 13-4 rout. Castellanos has now matched last season's career-high 18 homers, though it took him 11 extra games and his average is lingering at an unhelpful .248. That said, he's managed to hit .354 over his last 13 games, though these homers were his first since Aug. 6; in fact, over a 30-game span preceding Tuesday's explosion, Castellanos managed just two long balls.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two hits Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two hits Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects another multi-hit game Saturday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Embracing potential move to right field•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Has another strong game Thursday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...