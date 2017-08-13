Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects another multi-hit game Saturday
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Twins.
Castellanos now has four straight multi-hit games, which has his season batting average up to .247. The 25-year-old played at his regular third base in this one, but he could soon be shifting to right field to make room for top prospect Jeimer Candelario. Depending on how much he plays out there the rest of the way. Castellanos could pick up outfield eligibility in some leagues.
