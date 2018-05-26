Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects three hits Friday

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Castellanos just keeps on raking, as he now has five straight games with multiple hits. The hot streak has pushed his season batting average up to an outstanding .333 to go along with a .902 OPS.

