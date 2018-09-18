Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects three hits in loss to Twins

Castellanos went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Twins.

Castellanos didn't get a ton of support from the rest of the lineup in this one, as his teammates went just 2-for-28 with seven strikeouts. The lack of production around Castellanos has been a recurring theme this season, though the 26-year-old outfielder has still churned out 21 home runs, 79 runs scored and 81 RBI to go along with a solid .845 OPS.