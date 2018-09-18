Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects three hits in loss to Twins
Castellanos went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Twins.
Castellanos didn't get a ton of support from the rest of the lineup in this one, as his teammates went just 2-for-28 with seven strikeouts. The lack of production around Castellanos has been a recurring theme this season, though the 26-year-old outfielder has still churned out 21 home runs, 79 runs scored and 81 RBI to go along with a solid .845 OPS.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts two-run home run•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two more hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Doubles twice in loss•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches 20th homer•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two hits, home run in win•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Named AL Player of the Week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...