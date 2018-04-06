Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects three hits Thursday

Castellanos went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Castellanos now has at least one hit in five of his team's first six games. He has a solid .385/.448/.577 line to begin the season and should continue to post good numbers from the middle of Detroit's lineup.

