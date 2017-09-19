Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects three more hits Monday

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double in Monday's loss to the Athletics.

Castellanos now has hits in 15 straight games, and he's gone 25-for-58 (.431) during the stretch. The shift to right field earlier this month hasn't seemed to impact him at the plate. He's poised to enter 2018 as a player on the upswing of his career at just 25 years old.